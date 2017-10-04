Yellowjackets swarm the fighting Tornado

ONEONTA – Four sets of high school volleyball – all within at most three points – Norwich gave it their all to try to topple Oneonta on their home court but came up just shy at 3-1.

“It was a hard-fought battle tonight as my girls did not give up. We just came up short,” said Norwich head coach Shelly Alger.

Norwich volleyball traveled over the hill to take on their old rival in Oneonta on Tuesday.

3-1 as a final score suggests that Oneonta held the upper hand for most of the match – however, Norwich scored at least 22 points in all four sets played to attempt to push the Yellowjackets for the win.