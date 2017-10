FRANK SPEZIALE PHOTO

NORWICH As the beginning of October brings about cool air and frosty mornings, the 23rd annual Parade of Lights is less than nine short weeks away, and parade coordinators are getting the word out: now's a perfect time to donate to the cause.

Last year's parade had 80 participants lighting up the streets of downtown Norwich with their floats, but as the annual holiday event has grown, the costs associated with it have as well, says Parade Coordinator Mike McCormack.