The Impact Project continues to help Chenango County residents

By Hannah Benjamin

Sun Staff Writer

NORWICH – The Impact Project, a faith and volunteer-based Christian nonprofit organization centralized in Greene, has completed another high stakes renovation, marking the 92nd project since it's inception in 2004.

Long-time Norwich resident Patricia Laden, 53, submitted her application to The Impact Project, after realizing she may be forced to sell her house without the needed repairs. Laden has lived in her house since her daughter was born 13-years-ago, and has been dealing with a leaky roof for a few years.

"There's already a tarp up there because it was leaking towards the electrical fixtures in my daughter's room," Laden said, adding they have had to repair it 2-3 times a week and with winter coming up she knew she needed outside help, "what they're doing up there is really taking a huge load off of me."