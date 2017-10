Frank Speziale photo

On Saturday Norwich's Seventh Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony welcomed eight new members. Back row: Joe Downey accepting for Inductee Frank R. Wassung; Phil Giltner accepting for Inductee Frank Giltner; Debra Acenowr Wolff accepting for Inductee Harold 'Clone' Ryan; Jeff Morris accepting for Inductee Leland 'Bunky' Morris; Inductee Salvatore 'Sal' Annese. Front row: Maureen Conron accepting for Inductee Mike Conron; Inductee Tim Witney; Inductee Jason James; and Inductee Karen Snyder.