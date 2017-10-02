B-G volleyball reaches ninth win amid stellar season

DEPOSIT – Another matchup between Bainbridge-Guilford’s volleyball team and their opponents, resulting in another 3-0 win for the dangerous lady Bobcats.

Frankly it hasn’t mattered who the opponent was of late, the result is that Bainbridge-Guilford walks away the victors – as they are now part of a nine-game win streak.

3-0 against Deposit-Hancock, on the road, on Thursday, September 28, it was junior Alexis Carr who lifted herself up and helped the Bobcats earn the win – a win that the defense didn’t allow more than 10 points to be scored in any set.