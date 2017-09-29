Chenango County XC teams collide at Unatego

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

sports@evesun.com

UNATEGO – With uncommonly hot temperatures the Norwich Purple Tornado, Afton-Harpursville Crimson Knights, and the Unadilla Valley Storm all converged at Unatego for a Midstate-Athletic Conference dual meet. With the NHS crew competing as the only outlier of the MAC conference opposition as the Purple Tornado are members of the Southern Tier Athletic Conference.

With the thermometer rising up into the 90-degree range, the respective harriers took off into the 4000m course. The first male Chenango County athlete to cross the finish line was XC veteran Matt Johnson of the Crimson Knights- finishing in third place among the afternoon’s contingent. Johnson’s teammate Zach Swislosky finished in 15th-place with a time of 18:53.

The second and only other county team competing on the boys side was the Purple Tornado. O’rion Slater was the first purple clad runner to complete the course placing fourth, cruising to a time of 15:53. Leading the NHS pack was Stanton Baker who followed in hot pursuit of Slater, finishing sixth with a time of 16:28. Behind Baker, was Noah Bufalini and John Matlack-Grey, finishing within two seconds on one another for seventh and eighth place. Bufalini timed 16:46, and Matlack-Grey closely followed in 16:48. Zayn Harper completed the scoring for the Tornado with a 12th-place finish, crossing the finish line with a time of 17:03. Freshman Andrew Meccariello played the role of the displacement runner for NHS placing 14th with a time of 18:49. The Tornado were one of the two complete boys teams in attendance scoring 37 points. The Tornado finished behind Delhi who scored 32.