SHERBURNE – Playing her second year at the varsity level, Sherburne-Earlville’s Tessa Cole is tearing up the soccer field.

In 10 games this season, Cole has recorded nine goals and one assist––and she’s only a freshman.

Tessa has recorded two goals in two separate games this season, both against Mount Markham. In all other games but one, she has netted at least one goal.