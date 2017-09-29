Athlete of the Week; Lincoln Owen, Sherburne-Earlville Marauders Football

SHERBURNE – Lincoln Owen is already having an incredible season and it’s only half over.

Owen’s best game yet was a four touchdown performance when Sherburne-Earlville blanked Adirondack 51-0. On his four scores, Owen recorded 59 yards rushing and 12 yards receiving, but surely had many yards throughout the contest.

Lincoln scored all of the touchdowns the Marauders tallied against Canastota; one of which came from 44 yards on the ground. Even against Section III powerhouse Dolgeville, Owen could not be kept out of the end zone.