All American BMX welcomes a new rider amid a two-race weekend

Submitted Photo

NORWICH – Norwich-based All American BMX squad continues to grow, welcoming their newest rider to the mix this past weekend.

Chase Brightman, the newest team member of the All American BMX riders ripped his way to a nice finish in week one of his riding career.

Multiple top finishes accompanied the riders – as per usual – with the team racing twice, once on Friday, September 22, and once on Monday, September 25.

Friday night results from Grippen Park BMX:

• Chase Brightman, second-place in Balance Bike Class

• Liam White, second-place in 9 novice class

•Ethan ‘Big Air’ Willis, second-place in 9 intermediate class

• Vinny Rapid Redline Lawson, second-place in 11 expert class

• Gage White, third-place in 11 novice class

• Noel White, fourth-place in 9 novice class.

Monday night results from Champion Speedway BMX:

• Cameron One Glove Carnachan, first-place in 8 novice class

• Noel White, second-place in 8 novice class

• Amon Oliver, fourth-place in 8 novice class

• Liam White, first-place in 9 novice class

• Timmy White, third-place in 9 novice class

• Gage White, fourth-place in 11 intermediate class

• Patrick White, second-place in 11 intermediate class and second-place in 11 cruiser class

• Owen Wier, second-place 14 intermediate class

• Vinny Rapid Redline Lawson, second-place in 9 expert class.

The All American BMX team will be back in action this coming weekend.