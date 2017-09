NEW BERLIN Keeper Meegan White made an important save in the final minutes that secured the 1-0 win for the Lady Storm over a tough Bainbridge-Guilford team.

In a hard and aggressive contest, the Bobcats fired a total of 10 shots at White and she came up with a save on each. In the opposite net, B-G's Megan Palmatier snagged two saves on three shot attempts by the Storm.