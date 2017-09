OXFORD For most of the contest, the ball was in Oxford's defensive half and with the offensive pressure by Franklin, the Blackhawks girls soccer team went down 3-0 Wednesday evening.

All three of the Purple Devils tallies came off of redirected corner kicks. Kristen Brownell recorded two assists during the game as the corner balls came from her foot. Lexy Cox found the back of the net twice while colleague Marissa Campbell got her foot on the third.