Geocaching; an outdoor twist on a traditional scavenger hunt

Myranda Davis

Mayhood's Sporting Goods

CHENANGO – The recent trend of Chenango County Rocks reminds me slightly of Geocaching. For those of you who are not familiar with Chenango County Rocks, citizens create paintings on natural rocks and leave them in public locations for others to find. Once a rock is found, it is asked that a photo of the rock is shared on Facebook, and that they relocate the rock in another place for someone else to find.

This activity has resulted in several creative pieces and a fun outdoor activity for families. Geocaching is a very similar activity that involves finding and leaving objects or “treasures” for others, but it can be a more challenging activity.

Traditional geocaching requires the use of a hand-held GPS system to navigate to specific coordinates. Coordinates for various geocaches can be found online at geocaching.com. You can download the coordinates to a hand-held GPS unit and then navigate to the site.

The hand-held GPS will get you close to the exact location. Often times, you will find yourself walking in a fairly small circle once you reach the right spot. When this happens, you should begin looking for a concealed container that has various items or treasures inside. Most boxes or geocaches that I have encountered are ammo boxes since they seal tightly. They can blend in with the natural surroundings better than you might think.