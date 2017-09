Karri Beckwith Photo

GREENE A hard-fought battle between the two Chenango County MAC teams resulted in the Greene Trojans taking a 3-1 win at home.

Oxford came to visit the Trojan volleyball program on Wednesday, September 27. Following a 25-23 win, Greene followed that up with a 25-21 win hope looked bleak for Oxford.

Yet, hope was still alive.

Down 2-0 to Greene, Oxford flipped the script for a 27-25 extra points needed win, drawing the team score to 2-1.