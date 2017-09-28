Bainbridge-Guilford destroys UV, Selfridge sisters shine

BAINBRIDGE – Make it eight straight games for the Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats who just defeated Unadilla Valley at 3-0 on Wednesday.

Unadilla Valley made the trip over to Bainbridge-Guilford to take on the lady Bobcats on Wednesday, September 27, however, it was a one-sided competition.

B-G employed the deadly Selfridge sisters to do a majority of the damage in their 3-0 win. Older sister, Abigail Selfridge, accounted for three aces, nine assists, nine kills, and one dig. Younger sister, Erica, managed six aces, 13 assists, two kills, and two digs.