Bainbridge-Guilford destroys UV, Selfridge sisters shine

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 28th, 2017

BAINBRIDGE – Make it eight straight games for the Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats who just defeated Unadilla Valley at 3-0 on Wednesday.

Unadilla Valley made the trip over to Bainbridge-Guilford to take on the lady Bobcats on Wednesday, September 27, however, it was a one-sided competition.

B-G employed the deadly Selfridge sisters to do a majority of the damage in their 3-0 win. Older sister, Abigail Selfridge, accounted for three aces, nine assists, nine kills, and one dig. Younger sister, Erica, managed six aces, 13 assists, two kills, and two digs.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 39% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook