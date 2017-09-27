Cole’s hat-trick leads Marauders past the visiting Warhawks

Robert Jeffrey

SHERBURNE – Recording three goals in a game is quite the achievement in itself, but what about recording a hat-trick in the first half?

That’s absolutely unheard of, right? Try telling that to Sherburne-Earlville’s Kyle Cole who was as smooth as silk, bagging three goals before the first half of play eclipsed, as he led his team to a 5-0 win over the visiting Afton-Harpursville Crimson Knights on Tuesday afternoon.

The Marauders set the tone of game early in the first half as Cole took matters into his own hands with just a minute and a half ticked off from the clock. S-E forward Edward Geier airmailed a pass to Cole who accurately delivered a header past A-H goalie Christian Noyes for the early 1-0 Marauder lead. This wouldn’t be the last time Cole provided a flash of his athleticism as he seemingly performed an instant replay, yet again delivering the masterful art of scoring off of headers. This time, Harrison Dubois got in on the action-claiming the assist on the play with the finesse pass, allowing space and time to Cole for the easy put in.