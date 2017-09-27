Lady Trojans dominate the Black Knights at home

GREENE – Greene hosted the always daunting Black Knights of Windsor for a showdown of the two field hockey squads, as Greene emerged victorious in an easy 5-2 win.

“It was 3-0 pretty quickly, once that happened I tried to move some girls around to get them in different spots,” said Greene head coach Christine McCabe. “We have small team, I wanted to make sure most of our players are versatile and able to play in lots of different positions. We played well, we had a lot of shots and a lot of opportunities.”

And that they did.