Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – The Norwich varsity volleyball team hosted the Sabers of Susquehanna Valley for a Section IV matchup where the Tornado stole the show for their home crowd with a 3-0 win.

“Extremely hot evening to play volleyball,” said Norwich head coach Shelly Alger. “Another game where everyone had a chance to play.”

Norwich snagged the nice home 3-0 victory on Tuesday, September 26, starting with a 25-12 dominating opening set.