Norwich set to rematch Seton, drops a game to the Blue Devils

Frank Speziale Photo

BINGHAMTON – After a stellar week where Norwich earned four wins in four school days, it was the weekend and a Monday that did in the mighty Purple Tornado tennis team, losing to Chenango Valley at 5-2.

“The overall theme, today, we have played five matches in five school days. We were run down, although some scores showed that we were flat, in some of those real tight critical matches… it was 90 degrees outside,” said Norwich head coach John Stewart. “I think we just ran out of steam a little. Not having Olivia there made it a lot more challenging of course, but I think we held up pretty well. (Chenango) Forks has got five or six seniors in their lineup. We knew going in that there were key positions. I look forward to the Thursday match. If we can recover and stay healthy, the weather is going to be a little cooler.”