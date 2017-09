BAINBRIDGE – The Bainbridge-Guilford boys soccer team now, once again, holds bragging rights over their fellow MAC rival the Unadilla Valley Storm – following their 2-0 win on Tuesday.

The difference was the shots on goal in the Tuesday, September 26, contest – as the Bobcats had 15 shots on goal – to which UV’s goalkeeper, Adam Lamont, had 13 big saves.

For the visiting Storm, they saw a measly three shots on goal – to which B-G keeper, Xavier Cherniak made all three saves.