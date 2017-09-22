Melanie and the Boys to perform at the Oxford Farmers’ Market Saturday

OXFORD — Melanie and the Boys return to the Bandstand for an encore performance this Saturday, September 23, from 10 am to noon, at the Oxford Farmers’ Market, Lafayette Park. All events at the Market are free and open to the public.

Melanie and the Boys' dynamic blend of bluegrass, blues, rock and folk is best described as Americana. Performing songs from the greatest American musical traditions, this talented group brings energy, enthusiasm and a playful sense of fun that is a favorite with the Market crowds.