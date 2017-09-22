Crimson Knights chop through Trojan ranks with late game heroics

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 22nd, 2017

GREENE – The two premiere Chenango County field hockey programs, the Greene Trojans and the visiting Afton Crimson Knights squared off in Trojan territory on Thursday – with Afton emerging victorious at 5-2.

“We scored first, then going into the half they were up 2-1. We didn’t play great the first half, we just were getting out hustled a little bit,” said Greene head coach Christine McCabe. “We talked at halftime, made some adjustments. We ended up scoring and it was 2-2 for a while. Then with like 10 minutes to go (in the game) the floodgates opened.”


