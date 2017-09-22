Three local teams ranked in New York State

NEW YORK – For the second week, three local sports teams have been included in the New York Sports Writers Association has begun releasing state rankings.

Norwich (3-0) was ranked 19th in last week’s Class B Football poll. This week, the Tornado jumped three spots to 16th after beating the former 24th ranked Maine-Endwell Spartans. Norwich faces the Susquehanna Valley Sabers who are currently ranked at number 24, on Saturday afternoon with a kick-off scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Harpursville/Afton (2-0) continues at 10th from week one in the Class D rankings, since they did not play week three. The Hornets will square up against the second ranked Sidney Warriors on the gridiron Friday night at 7 p.m.

Greene (5-0) Boys Soccer jumped from a 16 ranking to 13 in week two. The Trojans will look to remain undefeated when they host the first round of the Greene Varsity Boys Soccer Tournament, September 29.

Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats Football received Honorable Mention for Class D with a record of 2-0 thus far this season. The Bobcats will look to break into the top 20 this week when they drive to Unatego Friday night. Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m.