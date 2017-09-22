All American BMX tackles two races; ‘Rapid Redline’ advances to expert level

Submitted Photo

NORWICH – Advancing to the highest level of competition for an amateur racer, Norwich’s All American BMX team happily announced that Vinny ‘Rapid Redline’ Lawson has been given his award on the accomplishment.

“Vinny received his 20th win today to go to the top skill at amateur level. He had been racing the intermediate level for about a year. Now, Rapid Redline will have train his little heart out. We have only a couple of weeks to prepare for NYS Finals at Shoreham BMX out on Long Island,” said coach Dave Lawson. “All American BMX Team has four riders qualified in the finals all in top ten points.”