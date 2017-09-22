Athlete of the Week; Wes Mills, Norwich Purple Tornando Football

NORWICH — After nine years off the football field, Wes Mills is giving it one more year – His senior year.

Mills has been a member of the varsity golf team for Norwich since middle school. Now, he plays alongside his brother Zach with his father on the sidelines coaching him as an outside linebacker for the Purple defense.

“This is Wes’s first year in the football program,” said Norwich Head Coach Mike Chrystie. “Wes has gotten better week in and week out. You can see his confidence pick up week to week. He has been a part of our defense that has played very well thus far this year.”