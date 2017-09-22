Norwich tennis continues to show improvement, tops Sabers for third win of the week

CONKLIN – The Norwich Purple Tornado tennis team is now an astounding 7-1 overall – after their latest 6-1 win over Susquehanna Valley.

Norwich traveled to Susquehanna Valley High School on Thursday, September 21, for what was a rematch with the Sabers – a match that Norwich won with some difficulty at 5-2, and with three points being three-setters.

This time around, there was a vast improvement of individual play across the board – resulting in a much cleaner 6-1 win on the road.

“Tonight’s 6-1 win shows that we continue to improve. My concern was a letdown after yesterday’s big win against Vestal. We played solid from start to finish,” said Norwich coach John Stewart. “This was one of the toughest three match runs that I can remember, these girls are fighters and tough competitors, it is awesome what they did.”