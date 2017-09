AFTON – In what is the lone sport that is not combined for the fall season with regard to Afton and Harpursville, it was the Afton Crimson Knights field hockey team who proved superior when faced with the Hornets of Harpursville.

Afton’s offense once again shined through in the win, shooting 16 shots on goal and having seven corners. Harpursville managed just one shot and three corners in the loss on Wednesday, September 20.