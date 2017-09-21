S-E Marauders attempt the comeback but fall one goal short

ADIRONDACK – The Marauders of Sherburne-Earlville have faced some adversity in the win column as of late, dropping their second league loss in as many days.

“The Marauders traveled to take on the Adirondack Wildcats in a Center State Conference Division I League game. The Marauders started strong with two break away opportunities that the Wildcats goalkeeper, Mitchell Martin, made saves on,” said Sherburne-Earlville head coach Mike Rodriguez. “Adirondack quickly took control as Andy Scouten and Noah Morales scored in the next seven minutes, giving the Wildcats a quick 2-0 lead.”