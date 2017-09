UNATEGO – Greene’s boys soccer team is undefeated and continues to roll over the competition – downing Unatego on Wednesday night at 3-1.

Already ranked 13th in New York State for Class C boys soccer, Greene traveled to Unatego on Wednesday, September 20, to face an always dangerous Spartan squad.

The evenly matched game saw the Trojans record nine shots on goal with nine corners – while Unatego had eight shots on goal and three corners.