Calling deer In, tips on what to do and not do

Eric Davis

Mayhood's Sporting Goods

CHENANGO COUNTY – While I prefer to stay silent for over 90 percent of the time I spend in the woods during archery season, there are times where calling can prove to be a productive tactic. Many variables factor into whether I call or not.

The first factor is the date. In the first few weeks of archery season, deer are on regular feeding patterns and aren’t overly aggressive towards one another. Because of this, I tend to stay quiet until the third of fourth week of October. This is when bucks are starting to think about the rut and are establishing their hierarchy of who’s the boss of the area. During this time, using rattling antlers or rattle bags can draw bucks in to witness a fight or to challenge whoever is fighting when the fight ends. I like to rattle for 15 to 30 seconds, throw in a few shorter grunts on a grunt tube, maybe rattle another 15-30 seconds, and then put everything down and keep my eyes peeled.