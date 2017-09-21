Benenati and Marsh use home court advantage as Norwich upset Vestal tennis

NORWICH – Youngsters Natalie Benenati and Riley Marsh helped finish of the visiting Vestal Golden Bears on Wednesday, handing the visitors a 4-3 loss.

“First doubles team of Natalie Benenati and Riley Marsh, came back from a first set loss to win the fourth point and give Norwich a 4-3 victory over Vestal. They were a bit nervous in the first set, we made a couple adjustments, and they settled in and played set two and three really well winning 6-2 and 6-4,” said Norwich head coach John Stewart. “They came back really strong after that first set and they never let up. It was so much fun watching these two play, just a great win for them both.”

As coach Stewart said, Benenati and Marsh earned the fourth and final point for Norwich when they defeated Eeshah Ahmed and Shreya Nippani of Vestal. After falling to Vestal at 3-6, the Norwich duo ripped their way to a 6-2 and 6-4 win.