Accused murderers plead not guilty and seek bail

NORWICH – The Norwich man accused of the rape and murder of 11-year-old Jacelyn O’Connor pleaded not guilty in Chenango County Court yesterday, along with his co-defendant and alleged accomplice in the crime.

Appearing before County Court Judge Frank Revoir, 34-year-old Tobias Rundstrom-Wooding pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree rape, child pornography charges and lying to investigators.

His co-defendant and partner of 13-years, 36-year-old James S. Brower of Norwich, also pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, including second-degree murder, first-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false written statement.

Brower's attorney, Public Defender John Cameron said the two men would be processed by the court separately. “They have separate interests in the case,” he said.

In court District Attorney Joseph McBride said Brower was aware his co-defendant had committed the murder and he had tried to help Rundstrom-Wooding alter evidence at the scene before both men gave false statements to investigators.