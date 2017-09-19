How 'bout them apples? 31st annual Greene AppleFest slated for this Saturday

Frank Speziale photo

GREENE – The 31st annual Greene AppleFest will take place this Saturday, September 23 at the Ball Flats, where wholesome family fun can be found for all.

Thanks to event organizers the First United Methodist Church of Greene, the Greene AppleFest will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this year, offering a little something for everybody.

What started in October of 1987 as an opportunity for local organizations and non-profits to volunteer their time and energy in a fundraiser to raise profits for their respective organizations has since become a community staple every September in Greene.