HANCOCK – With one player shooting a score over 55, Deposit-Hancock controlled the match against the visiting Oxford Blackhawks, leading themselves to a 256-290 victory.

The top medalist for the evening was Deposit-Hancock’s Brennan Karcher, who recorded a 46 to be the lowest of the match. Deposit-Hancock had Mason Karcher, Roger Newman and Brenna Gleim all come in with a total of 51. Josiah Simmons would grab the final spot for Deposit-Hancock with a score of 57.