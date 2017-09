This week our winner for The Evening Sun Football Contest is Bev Chrystie of Oxford. Bev predicted 17 of 20 correct. Jean Tyler of New Berlin matched Chrystie’s tally, resulting in the contest to come down to the tie-breaker game. Chrystie and Tyler both choice the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the game but Chrystie edged out Tyler for the win by being within 6 points of the point total. Tyler was 16 off from the point total. Keep entering each week for your chance to win the prize.

-MS