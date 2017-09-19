Tornado Boys XC place sixth at McDaniel-Baxter Invite

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

BINGHAMTON – The Norwich Purple Tornado boys and girls varsity cross-country team competed at the historic McDaniel-Baxter Invitational at Chenango Valley High School on Saturday September 16.

Out of the 18 teams that competed at the former 1940s New York State Championship XC site, the Norwich Purple Tornado boys placed sixth with 242 points, as they found themselves among the giants of Section IV’s distance-running dominant teams. As for the NHS girls, they placed ninth out of the 10 teams in attendance with 205 points, facing the same difficult opposition that their male counterparts experienced.

For the boys, Noah Bufalini topped the NHS scoring off with a 25th place finish, running a time of 15:45 over the 4000 kilometer course.

Running pace with Bufalini was teammate O’rion Slater. Slater crossed the tape in 36th place, while finishing 19 seconds back of Bufalini for a time of 16:04. Emerging out among the pack of STAC runners, was Stanton Baker of the Purple Tornado boys team, placing 48th with a time of 16:32. John Matlack-Grey was the fourth NHS harrier to finish the race, with a time of 17:08, placing 63rd among the massive field of 130 runners. The final Purple singlet athlete to complete the race and the subsequent scoring was Jacob Russell who completed the scoring for the boys, in 74th place with a time of 17:24 as the fifth NHS runner to finish. Right behind Russell was teammate Zayn Harper in 75th place- acting as the Tornado’s displacement runner, and racking up their opponent’s scoring. Harper subsequently timed 17:28 to conclude his duties for the NHS distance team.