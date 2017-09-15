Weekend's Local Sports Schedule

Football
Norwich vs Maine-Endwell, 7 p.m.
Sherburne at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Oxford vs Dryden, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
Unadilla Valley vs Unatego, 7 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 1:30 p.m. (Saturday)
Girls Soccer
Greene Girls Soccer Tournament (Both Games Saturday)
Greene vs Edmeston (Consolation Game) 5:30 p.m.
Oxford vs Norwich (Championship Game) 7 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford vs Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Otselic Valley at Stockbridge Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Greene at Watkins Glen Tournament
Otselic Valley vs Cincinnatus, 6:30 p.m.
Edmeston at Worcester, 4:30 p.m
Bainbridge-Guilford vs UV, 4:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Afton at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.
Sherburne-Earlville at Morrisville-Eaton, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton-Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Swimming and Diving
Norwich at Chenango Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Greene at Unatego, 6:30 p.m.
Oxford vs Delhi, 6:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford vs Walton, 6:30 p.m.
–MS