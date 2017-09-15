Weekend's Local Sports Schedule

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 15th, 2017

Football

Norwich vs Maine-Endwell, 7 p.m.

Sherburne at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Oxford vs Dryden, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)

Unadilla Valley vs Unatego, 7 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 1:30 p.m. (Saturday)

Girls Soccer

Greene Girls Soccer Tournament (Both Games Saturday)

Greene vs Edmeston (Consolation Game) 5:30 p.m.

Oxford vs Norwich (Championship Game) 7 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford vs Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Otselic Valley at Stockbridge Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Greene at Watkins Glen Tournament

Otselic Valley vs Cincinnatus, 6:30 p.m.

Edmeston at Worcester, 4:30 p.m

Bainbridge-Guilford vs UV, 4:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Afton at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.

Sherburne-Earlville at Morrisville-Eaton, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton-Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Swimming and Diving

Norwich at Chenango Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Greene at Unatego, 6:30 p.m.

Oxford vs Delhi, 6:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford vs Walton, 6:30 p.m.

–MS

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook