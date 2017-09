BAINBRIDGE – Bainbridge-Guilford claimed the win over the visiting Blackhawks by five strokes, grabbing their second of the season 268-273.

Caleb Presley golfed his way to top honors for the Bobcats shooting a 49 on the par 36 course. Teammate Jared Proskowski placed a 51 on the scorecard while Triston Wilson came in with a 55. Amaya Carlin and Alexis Nichols rounded out the top-five for B-G recorded a 56 and 57.