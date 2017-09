BAINBRIDGE – On Friday at 11 a.m., Senator Fred Akshar will join Town of Bainbridge Supervisor Dolores Nabinger and local leaders to officially open the Bainbridge Salt Shed.

The $100,000 project will now provide protection from weather and erosion for winter road salt, allowing highway maintenance crews to plow and salt roads more efficiently in the winter months. Previously, road salt had to be stored on the bare ground and covered only by a tarp.