Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

sports@evesun.com

CLINTON- On the night of Clinton’s homecoming soccer game, the Sherburne-Earlville Marauders sought to spoil the fun evening under the lights in Clinton. Unfortunately, S-E fell short falling by a score of 7-1, as the hometown Indians dominated the game from start to finish. S-E fell behind early at the Indians pelleted the goal with an incoming bombardment of shots with precise marksmanship.