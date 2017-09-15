Norwich boys and girls XC place second at MAC Duals

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

sports@evesun.com

NEW BERLIN- On Tuesday September 12, three Chenango County Cross-Country teams took to the course to establish distance-running supremacy.

For the Norwich boy’s team, the NHS harriers finished second place out of the three complete teams with a total of 47 points. Delhi would claim the victory with a final score of 29 points. Noah Bufalini was the top place finisher for the Tornado with a fourth place finish in a time of 15:32 over the 4000 kilometer course. O’rion Slater finished seventh with a time of 15:48 and Stanton Baker was one spot behind Slater for eighth place with a time of 15:53. John Matlack-Grey was the fourth Purple Tornado to cross the line with an 11th place finish in a time of 16:27. Jacob Russell rounded out the scoring for the Tornado, placing 17th with a time of 17:39.