Saturdays in the Park with Chobani kicks-off this weekend

NORWICH – The first Saturdays in the Park with Chobani of the season will take place this Saturday, September 16 in Norwich's West Park.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, 18 vendors will be stationed in the park offering a one-stop shop and a variety of local goodies.

"I'm so excited that Chobani has decided to join us this year as our sponsor," said Mindy Chawgo, event coordinator. "A company that does so much good in the community recognizes what we're trying to do in the park and has teamed up with us. It's great."