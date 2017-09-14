Hornet football team uses second half push to stay undefeated

WALTON – Playing what many deemed to be a lopsided affair this past Saturday, the Hornets of Harpursville-Afton struggled to find their groove in what proved to be just a 14-8 win on the road.

A stalemated first half – and I mean stalemated. Neither the Hornets of the home Walton Warriors proved worth enough of moving the ball much or scoring in the first two quarters of play – resulting in a 0-0 halftime score.

At this point, it was anyone’s game. However, sometimes a halftime break, a chance to regroup, really does do a team justice. And with some added emotions off a possible speech from a motivated coach like Harpursville-Afton head coach Tim Petras – anything is possible.

Regardless of who said what – or maybe no one said anything – something clicked for the Hornets, who erupted from the halftime break for 14 unanswered third quarter points.

The first score of the opening second half quarter came on the very first play – as Harpursville-Afton’s Josh Wilson received the kickoff and proceeded to fly down the field for an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, coming with 11:47 still on the clock. Tyler King made good on an extra point kick and the game was now in favor of the visitors at 7-0.