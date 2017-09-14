UV Storm controls tempo in win over Afton Warhawks

NEW BERLIN – The Unadilla Valley Storm varsity boys soccer team could not have played a better offensive game- it was pure domination from start to finish.

That being said, Afton refused to go down easy. Despite the low scoring game, resulting in the 3-2 UV victory, the shot on goal differential between the two clubs was incredible.

Unadilla Valley concluded the game with an astounding 24 shots on goal, meanwhile their opposition in the Afton Warhawks recorded only six shots on goal. The same lopsided numbers are seen in corner kicks as well with the Storm taking 14 corners in comparison to the Warhawks two.

Yet despite these staggering numbers, the visitors from Afton still managed to keep the game relatively close- in the final margin of victory that is. And believe it or not, Afton scored the first goal of the contest. With the first three minutes elapsed in the contest, Afton’s Sean Snyder took the ball into Unadilla Valley territory, delivering a laser into the netting of the Storm’s goal. One shot, one goal- doesn’t get too much easier than that.