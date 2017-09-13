UV golf rolls to sixth consecutive win

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 13th, 2017

DELHI – The UV Storm golf team has turned a slow 0-3 start to their 2017 season into a season where they are now celebrating their sixth straight victory of the season with a score of 264-292 over Delhi.

Unadilla Valley golf, now 6-3 overall, was on the road against Delhi, 4-2 overall, on Monday, September 11.

Showing no signs of letting up anytime soon is the Storm’s Andrew Jackson, as he was the top golfer for his team with a 45. Jackson has had a successful season as he has not shot anything higher than the 40’s range this season.


