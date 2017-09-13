UV lady Storm open 2017 with solid 3-0 win over Delhi

DELHI – Unadilla Valley volleyball is coming off a terrific 2016 season – a season with many wins, something they hope they can repeat in 2017, as they have now gotten off to a fast start with a 3-0 win on Tuesday.

The shutout win on Tuesday, September 12, comes on the road, as UV downed the likes of the lady Bulldogs of Delhi.

The UV ladies cruised to two quick set wins at 25-17 and 25-17 – before being asked to go the distance with a third and final set win at 27-25. 27-25, with a win by two points rule, truly shows the grit of the 2017 UV volleyball team – something that will be key for the squad as the season progresses.