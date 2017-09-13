Bobcats snag a win and a tie in two days of action

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 13th, 2017

BAINBRIDGE –The lady Bobcats of Bainbridge-Guilford’s soccer team have been busy in the early-goings of the week, ripping off a dominating win over Greene before sliding to a tie with Susquehanna Valley.

On Monday, September 11, Bainbridge-Guilford would pounce on the lady Trojans of Greene, taking a 6-0 win on the road.

The Bobcats would record 24 shots on goal with eight corners.

“They [B-G] were very good,” said Greene head coach Jesse Fendryk. “B-G came out hard and had great ball movement with solid offense.”


