Bobcats snag a win and a tie in two days of action

BAINBRIDGE –The lady Bobcats of Bainbridge-Guilford’s soccer team have been busy in the early-goings of the week, ripping off a dominating win over Greene before sliding to a tie with Susquehanna Valley.

On Monday, September 11, Bainbridge-Guilford would pounce on the lady Trojans of Greene, taking a 6-0 win on the road.

The Bobcats would record 24 shots on goal with eight corners.

“They [B-G] were very good,” said Greene head coach Jesse Fendryk. “B-G came out hard and had great ball movement with solid offense.”