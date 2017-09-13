Norwich tennis rebounds nicely for 5-2 win over the Sabers, Burke takes winning point

NORWICH – Norwich’s varsity tennis team was coming off a down day – a day that consisted of a 7-0 loss to division leader Seton Catholic,

“This was what I wanted to see after the match yesterday, with Seton. The girls came out playing much better,” said Norwich head coach John Stewart.

In Norwich’s dominant showing against the Sabers at home on Tuesday, September 12, the lady Tornado won six out seven first sets played – with the two points that Norwich lost coming by way of three-set matches.

“Much better play today in just about every metric,” said coach Stewart. “Megan Burke sealed the victory by winning the fourth and decisive point.”