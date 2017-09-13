Marauders Soccer falls to Waterville in double OT

WATERVILLE – The bright lights were shone on the visiting Sherburne-Earlville Marauders boy’s soccer team on Monday night. By the end of the tightly contested match, the Waterville Indians prevailed by a final score of 3-2.

The Marauder offensive was well received early in the first half of play as S-E’s Kyle Cole worked his way into Waterville territory before crossing a pass to teammate Jonah Robertson who swiftly finished the pass for the first goal of the game. Waterville’s persistent offense did however, return fire later in the half. The Indian’s Austin Hutchins left two S-E defenders in the dust sending a scorching pass to Dustin Fuller. Fuller slipped a shot past goalkeeper Conor Ryan, knotting the game at one a piece.