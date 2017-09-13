Oxford Blackhawks plagued by one stroke losses in 2017

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 13th, 2017

OXFORD – For the fourth time this season, Oxford’s golf team had their match decided by one stroke – all but one they have been on the wrong side for.

On Tuesday, September 12, Oxford would be on the losing end of the one stroke difference – once again – as they were overcome by Delhi, 276-275.

Blackhawk Jason Davis, who has recorded scores in the mid-to-low 40’s every match thus far, finished a rough day on his home course, shooting a 51 on Blue Stone Golf Course. Teammate Jacob Marrone would hold the top spot for Oxford, shooting a 46 for the nine-holes.


