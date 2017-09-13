All American BMX team took on the Northeast Regional Gold Cup Finals

Submitted Photo

KINGSTON, NY – Coming to the end of a fantastic 2017 season, the All American BMX team in Norwich crashed the party of the Northeast Regional Gold Cup Finals.

This Gold Cup finals – with pre-races held on Friday, September 8, and with the actual races taking place on Saturday and Sunday, September 8 and 9. – saw Norwich’s bikers rip through the competition for some stellar outings.

The scoring was based off of both days of racing at the Gold Cup Finals, plus the best two finishes at state qualifiers.